Jeanette R. Lynk, 84, beloved mother and grandmother, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on November 13, 2020. Wholly devoted to her family and her faith, she dedicated her entire life to serving and loving others abundantly in everything she did. An entrepreneur alongside her husband William (deceased), she was the owner of children's clothing store Just for Kids, in both Mt. Prospect and Morton Grove, and once owned Elms Groceryland in Arlington Heights. She also worked at Webber Marking Systems for more than 20 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, and also found community for several years at Fellowship of Faith in McHenry. Mrs. Lynk is survived by her three adult children, Joni Hoffman (Steve), Jim Lynk (Donna) and Jackie Itzin (Tim); two sisters-in-law; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many beloved extended family members and friends. Private services will be held for immediate family only due to the pandemic.







