1/
JEANETTE R. LYNK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEANETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette R. Lynk, 84, beloved mother and grandmother, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on November 13, 2020. Wholly devoted to her family and her faith, she dedicated her entire life to serving and loving others abundantly in everything she did. An entrepreneur alongside her husband William (deceased), she was the owner of children's clothing store Just for Kids, in both Mt. Prospect and Morton Grove, and once owned Elms Groceryland in Arlington Heights. She also worked at Webber Marking Systems for more than 20 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, and also found community for several years at Fellowship of Faith in McHenry. Mrs. Lynk is survived by her three adult children, Joni Hoffman (Steve), Jim Lynk (Donna) and Jackie Itzin (Tim); two sisters-in-law; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many beloved extended family members and friends. Private services will be held for immediate family only due to the pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved