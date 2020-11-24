ELGIN - Jeanette V. Schmidt, age 97, lifelong Elgin resident, passed away on November 20, due to Covid19. She was born on November 3, 1923, the daughter of William and Alvina (Lange) Schuman. Jeanette graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1942. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Myron) Meglin of Elgin, Karen (Ron) Freed of St. Charles, a son, Keith Schmidt of Elgin, daughter-in-law, Debra Schmidt of Elgin; six grandchildren, Beth (Brian) Gier, Jeff Meglin, Josh (Keeley) Freed, Adam (Jess) Freed, Brian Schmidt and Stephanie Schmidt; along with eight great-grandchildren. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her beloved husband of 65 years, Delbert, two brothers, Richard Schuman and Alvin James Schuman. A "Celebration of Life" will take place at a future date, when we can once again safely gather with family and friends. Please keep a memory of Mom close this week, as her family lays her to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory, can be made to Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks, 2750 W. Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL 60124. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.