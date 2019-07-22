EAST DUNDEE - Jeanne A. Lynam, age 78, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019. Jean was born in Chicago on August 16, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Leonard & Bernice Johnson. Jeanne was a resident of the Dundee area for over 43 years and a longtime active member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. She was very involved with the RCIA committee at St. Catherine's. Prior to retirement, Jeanne was a former 42 year loyal and valued employee of Sherman Hospital in Elgin where she served as Manager of the Admitting Department. Jeanne is survived by her 5 children: Dan, Jeff (Ruth), Rich, Julie and Joe Lynam and her 2 granddaughters; Elizabeth (Tim) Konn and Stephanie Bebout and her 2 great granddaughters; Gweneth and Isabelle. Other survivors include her brothers; Mark (Pam) and Dennis Johnson as well as her nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years; Thomas J. Lynam on October 13, 1999, her sister; Nancy Jelen and sister-in-law; Lynn Johnson. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For information, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019