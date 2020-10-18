Jeanne C. Schwimley, recent resident of Palatine and Schaumburg, was born February 2, 1930 in Arlington Heights and passed October 8, 2020. She will be buried in Sharon Center, Iowa beside her late husband Gerald W. Schwimley. Loving mother of Scott (Julie) Schwimley of Missouri, Caroline (Donald) Matchen of Illinois and Neil Schwimley of Iowa. Grandmother of Karli, Kelsey, Emma, Jack and Brandon. Aunt and friend to many. Her parents, Louis and Amanda Miller and her siblings, Bernice Lacina, Harold Miller and Grace Newman, preceded her in death. She had a passion for genealogy, crossword puzzles and supporting animal rescue societies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a future date.







