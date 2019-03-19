Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE SOLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE E. SOLIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEANNE E. SOLIE Obituary
Visitation for Jeanne E. Solie, 100, of Saddlebrook Farms, formerly of Riverwoods, will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. A Mass will be said on Friday, March 22nd, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Jeanne was born on December 29, 1918 in Wilmont, MN and passed away on March 17, 2019 in Wauconda, IL. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Norvin; mother of Roberta Solie, Elizabeth (the late Carlos) Lopez and Diane (Larry) Poe; grandmother of Michael (Lauren) Lopez and the late Jason Lopez; and loving aunt to innumerable nieces and nephews. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Download Now