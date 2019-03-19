|
Visitation for Jeanne E. Solie, 100, of Saddlebrook Farms, formerly of Riverwoods, will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. A Mass will be said on Friday, March 22nd, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Jeanne was born on December 29, 1918 in Wilmont, MN and passed away on March 17, 2019 in Wauconda, IL. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Norvin; mother of Roberta Solie, Elizabeth (the late Carlos) Lopez and Diane (Larry) Poe; grandmother of Michael (Lauren) Lopez and the late Jason Lopez; and loving aunt to innumerable nieces and nephews. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019