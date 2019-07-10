Jeanne Gertrude Adams, 96, formerly of Des Plaines, IL was born January 26, 1923 in Chicago to the late Peter and Adeline (nee Snyder) Karlis and passed away July 5, 2019 at Concordia Village in Springfield, IL. Jeanne was sent to California by the Bell Telephone Company in 1943 where she met her husband, Richard Adams. They were married in Oakland, CA in 1944. Jeanne was a retired school secretary who spent 26 years in the Elk Grove Township, District 59. Her first 5 years were at Higgins School, the district's first building, and the last 21 years were at Dempster Junior High in Mt. Prospect. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Richard Adams, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in World War II; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Adams of Jacksonville, IL and Jerry (Fran) Adams of Sugar Grove, IL; proud grandmother of Danielle (Dwayne) Miller of Somonauk, IL, Chad Adams of Jacksonville, IL, Bryan (Cassie) Adams of Montgomery, IL and Brett (Shiori) Adams of Honolulu, HI; cherished great-grandmother of Sami, Jessi and Jake Miller; Addy and Riley Adams and Tyler and Nico Adams and dear sister of the late George Karlis, a World War II U.S. Army Veteran. She was also a fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Great Lakes Hospice Care, 924 Clocktower Drive, Springfield, IL 62702 are appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019