JEANNE K. KRAEMER
1927 - 2020
Jeanne K Kraemer, of Buffalo Grove since 1968, passed away August 30 2020 in Barrington. She was born Sept 16, 1927 in Chicago, to Clemens F Schorn and Elizabeth M. (nee Schmitz) Schorn. A graduate of Alvernia High School, Chicago, Jeanne worked for several insurance companies until joining Allstate as an executive secretary. Allstate's move from Skokie to Northbrook led to the family moving from Chicago to Buffalo Grove. Jeanne is survived by daughter, Karen and son-in-law, John Voght. Grandchildren: David (Danielle) Voght and Susan (David) Cansler. Great-grandchildren: Connor Voght, Cecilia, Caleb and Claire Cansler. Preceded in death by husband, Francis L Kraemer; both parents; son, Mark. By wishes of Jeanne, service will be private.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
