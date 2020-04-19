|
ELGIN - Jeanne L. Matsukis, 97, of Elgin, passed away on April 16, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born on February 28, 1923, in Oak Park, Illinois, the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Jeannette (Trost) Tierney. Jeanne was the loving mother of Lois (Dan) Miller, George Matsukis, Patricia (Larry Evans) Matsukis, Kristine (Mikey) Kolton, Peter Matsukis, the late Jerry "Precious" Matsukis and Michael (Ramona) Matsukis. The Adored Grandmother of Laura (Tasha), Christine, Samantha, Nick, Alex, and great-grandmother of Gray, Bowie, and Olivia, and Loving and Fond Aunt of many. Jeanne graduated with Honors from Chicago's Providence Catholic High School in 1940, and then spent several years working for Illinois Bell as a telephone operator. Jeanne left the work force in the 1950's to concentrate on raising her family full time, which her family grew to seven children by 1965. In the early 1970's as Jeanne turned 50 years old, she decided to follow her life-long dream of becoming a health care professional. Going back to school in the 1970's meant working nights full time, while attending daytime classes. With the support of her family and children, in only a few short years, Jeanne earned her BA in nursing. Jeanne excelled in her nursing profession to become one of the outstanding Nursing Manager's at Chicago's Loretto Hospital, working at Loretto until her retirement in 1990. Jeanne spent her retirement years In the Elgin area, enjoying her love of music, listening to auditory books, antique collecting, and spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Although Jeanne experienced several medical and physical hardships, these issues never deterred her from spending time with her family and friends. Unfortunately, due to current social circumstances, all services will be private for family only. On April 21, 2020, A Private mass will be held at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, Elgin, Illinois, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. For information, 847-741-8800 or at http://www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Jeanne at a later date this Summer. Before her death, Jeanne was treated very well with the social services of Elgin and Kane County. Jeanne asked that in her remembrance, donations be sent, via a check, to: Kane County Senior Council, PO Box 769, Geneva, Illinois 60134.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020