LOMBARD - Jeanne M. Huelskamp, age 60, at rest May 17, 2019. Loving sister of Lynne (the late Richard) Glovka and Geralyn (Michael) Mangan; cherished best friend of Judy Hoffman; loving aunt of Tracey (Kent) Karloski, Michele (Peter Murphy) Mangan, Melissa (Erik) Karloski; loving great-aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her brothers, the late William (Denise) Huelskamp and Thomas (Judy) Huelskamp, and her parents, the late Kermit and Dolores Huelskamp. Jeanne was a proud member of the American Pool Association. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 15th, 2019, 11:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Memorial Service at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. (Rte. 53 at Short St.), Lisle, IL. For more information, please call 630-964-9392 or visit www.blakelambfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019