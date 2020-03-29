|
|
ELGIN - Jeanne Marie LaTour of Elgin, age 79, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born on January 4, 1941 to Anita and Frank DiBattista, she is survived by her loving and dedicated children Chuck LaTour, Michael LaTour, Brian LaTour and Laura LaTour Reiman. Jeanne was a loving Grandmother to Matthew LaTour, Samantha LaTour, Daniel LaTour, Nicholas LaTour, Dominic LaTour, Samuel Reiman, Luc LaTour, Alec LaTour and Sean Reiman, as well as a caring Great Grandmother to Gabi Becker, Jillian LaTour and Jacob LaTour. Her fun loving personality shined brightest during her work as a waitress at the Bartlett Restaurant and Tavern in Bartlett where she was frequently spotted flipping the bird to her customers. These same customers regularly flocked to her tables for the purpose of being harassed by her sharp tongue but also for her loving smile and kindness despite her attempts to appear tough. Her extensive vocabulary of curse words and dirty jokes was put to good use during her 25 years working at the Bartlett Tap. Due to the current social distancing regulations, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For now, please share on-line condolences, memories and stories of this ladies life at www.gatheringus.com. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020