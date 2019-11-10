|
BARRINGTON - Jeanne Mary Branson, 74, was born on October 17, 1945 and passed away on October 30, 2019. Jeanne was the loving wife of Eugene "Gene" Branson; mother of Mark and James Branson; daughter of Jeanne Thieroff; sister of Terry Darner, Judy Gwaltney, Rose Lowitzer, Michael Thieroff and John Thieroff. She was preceded in death by her father, Benedict Thieroff; and son, Andrew Branson. Jeanne was a Barrington, IL resident for 35 years; Buffalo, NY for 22 years; Chesapeake, VA for 9 years and Satellite Beach, FL for 5 years. Jeanne was a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1967-1971. She received her bachelor's degree in English from D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY. Jeanne performed administrative duties for the Welsh Office Center in Barrington from 1998 to 2018. She was also a member of Saint Anne Catholic Community Church in Barrington and was involved in Citizens for Conservation. Services will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Citizens for Conservation, 459 W. Highway 22, Barrington, IL 60010. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019