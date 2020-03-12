|
|
AURORA - Jeanne McCumiskey, age 74, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1946 in Rockville Centre, NY. Jeanne is survived by her loving son, Russell (Colleen) Schofield; grandchildren, Eevie, Sayer and Rhyse Schofield; brother, William (Maria) McCumiskey; niece, Rosie McCumiskey; nephews, William McCumiskey and George (Blaise) McCumiskey. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Audrey (nee Strohm) McCumiskey; husband, John A. Schofield; and brother, Kenneth McCumiskey. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a service at 6:00 p.m., at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, IL. Private interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020