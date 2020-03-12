Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630

JEANNE MCCUMISKEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNE MCCUMISKEY Obituary
AURORA - Jeanne McCumiskey, age 74, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1946 in Rockville Centre, NY. Jeanne is survived by her loving son, Russell (Colleen) Schofield; grandchildren, Eevie, Sayer and Rhyse Schofield; brother, William (Maria) McCumiskey; niece, Rosie McCumiskey; nephews, William McCumiskey and George (Blaise) McCumiskey. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Audrey (nee Strohm) McCumiskey; husband, John A. Schofield; and brother, Kenneth McCumiskey. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a service at 6:00 p.m., at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, IL. Private interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -