JEANNETTE ARLENE (BRUMMEL) HAMMON
1939 - 2020
Heaven gained a new cheer leader and dancing queen when Alzheimer's quietly and peacefully took her life away August 1 at Meadowbrook Memory Care in Arlington, TX. She was born on May 2, 1939 to John and Frances Antonetta (Nettie) Kohley Brummel in Aurora, IL After graduating from Madonna High School Jeannette worked at the Burlington Railroad in Chicago where she met her future husband. Jack and Jeannette were married in Aurora November 14, 1970. Later while continuing to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad they moved to St. Paul, MN where she resigned in 1972 and their children were born. Since 1984 she has lived in Arlington, TX. After the children were well on their way to being grown Jeannette worked for the Arlington School District and later for American Airlines in Flight Attendant Reports where she retired in 2010. Throughout her life she loved her church, dancing, cards, fellowship and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Sue and brothers James and Kenneth. Left to mourn the loss of Jeannette are husband Jack, sons John (Rosemarie), James, Joe (Katie), grandchildren Carmen, Jack, Emily, Nathan, Mary and Clara, sister in law Glady Brummel, several nieces, nephews and very close friends. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice. Visitation 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with rosary at 7:00 pm August 7, Emerald Hills Funeral Home, 500 Kennedale Sublett Road in Kennedale, TX. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM August 8 St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 5819 Pleasant Ridge, Arlington, TX.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
AUG
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church
