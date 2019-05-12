Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNETTE LUTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNETTE E. LUTSCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEANNETTE E. LUTSCH Obituary
Jeannette E. Lutsch, age 95, passed away May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Lutsch. Loving mother of Michael (Sandra), Jim (Pam), Kathy (Jim) Amoroso, the late Margaret Lutsch, Paul, the late Jennifer (Jay) Loos, Kevin (Paula), Keith (Kim), and George (David Butler). Devoted grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fond aunt of many. Soulmate of her beloved cat Sammie. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, N6217 Busse Rd., Green Lake, WI 54941. For information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now