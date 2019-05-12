|
Jeannette E. Lutsch, age 95, passed away May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Lutsch. Loving mother of Michael (Sandra), Jim (Pam), Kathy (Jim) Amoroso, the late Margaret Lutsch, Paul, the late Jennifer (Jay) Loos, Kevin (Paula), Keith (Kim), and George (David Butler). Devoted grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fond aunt of many. Soulmate of her beloved cat Sammie. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, N6217 Busse Rd., Green Lake, WI 54941. For information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019