JEANNETTE E. MASEK

Jeannette E. Masek, age 93, beloved wife of the late George H; loving mother of Carol (Edward), George (Kiyomi), Joan, and Beth; proud grandmother of eight; and great-grandmother of three; dear sister-in-law of Sue; and loving daughter of the late William J. and Ida M. A former resident of Northbrook, Lake Forest, and Vernon Hills, first and foremost, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also an avid traveler, gardener, and artist; as well as, a greeter and guild member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the Chicago Botanic Gardens (Glencoe). Given Covid-19, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel in Libertyville, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
