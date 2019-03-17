BUFFALO GROVE - The visitation for Jeannette Lally Vollman Horner, 92, will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 342 E. Wood Street, Palatine followed by a reception at the church. The Interment will be at a later date. Mrs. Horner was born on October 19, 1926 in Chicago and graduated from Carl Schurz High School. She resided in Round Lake Beach, Illinois for 66 years. She was married to H. Eugene Horner, OD. for 70½ years. Jeannette is survived by her husband, Harry Eugene Horner (Buffalo Grove); her children, Grace Ann Horner (Palatine) and Harvey A. (Maria) Horner (Stockton, CA), and her grandchildren, Kurt J. (Candace) Horner (Los Osos, CA) and Matthew T. Horner (Burlingame, CA). She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. and Minnie L. Lally Vollman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy via https://www.nature.org/en-us/ or the National Organization for Women via https://now.org/. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary