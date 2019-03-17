Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home
201 N. Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Episcopal Church
342 E. Wood Street
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNETTE HORNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNETTE LALLY VOLLMAN HORNER


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JEANNETTE LALLY VOLLMAN HORNER Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - The visitation for Jeannette Lally Vollman Horner, 92, will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 342 E. Wood Street, Palatine followed by a reception at the church. The Interment will be at a later date. Mrs. Horner was born on October 19, 1926 in Chicago and graduated from Carl Schurz High School. She resided in Round Lake Beach, Illinois for 66 years. She was married to H. Eugene Horner, OD. for 70½ years. Jeannette is survived by her husband, Harry Eugene Horner (Buffalo Grove); her children, Grace Ann Horner (Palatine) and Harvey A. (Maria) Horner (Stockton, CA), and her grandchildren, Kurt J. (Candace) Horner (Los Osos, CA) and Matthew T. Horner (Burlingame, CA). She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. and Minnie L. Lally Vollman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy via https://www.nature.org/en-us/ or the National Organization for Women via https://now.org/. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now