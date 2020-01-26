Daily Herald Obituaries
JEANNIE GRENEMEIER

JEANNIE GRENEMEIER Obituary
Jeannie Grenemeier, 54, of Lincoln, NE, passed away January 22, 2020. Jeannie enjoyed Fishing and camping and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband Jeff Grenemeier of Lincoln, sons Eric Grenemeier of Adams, NE and Jake Grenemeier of Windsor, CO, grandsons Taylor, Jackson and Joel. Mother Joyce VanDuzen, sisters Susie VanDuzen and Jenny (Bridson) Wills, brothers Billy, and Mike VanDuzen. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by father William and father-in-law Jerry Grenemeier. Private Family Services at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
