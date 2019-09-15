Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
The Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL
JEANNIE MARIE IANNACI SCHROEDER


1967 - 2019
JEANNIE MARIE IANNACI SCHROEDER Obituary
Jeannie Marie Iannaci Schroeder of St. Petersburg, FL, was born July 11, 1967 and passed away July 19, 2019. Jeannie is survived by brother Scot (Tamara) Schroeder, sister Penny Pena Bosch, numerous other half and stepsiblings, many nieces and nephews, boyfriend John Reif of Rolling Meadows, countless friends, and her beloved service dog JoJo. She was preceded in death by her parents Linda Schmitt and Dennis Iannaci, and longtime companion John Wagner. Memorial will be held Sunday, September 22, at The Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Dr., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Scleroderma Foundation.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
