Jeff, "Dad," "Pop-Pop," 63 of Largo, FL was surrounded by his loving family when angels took him home on July 14, 2019. Jeff was born August 26, 1955 in Toms River, NJ. He lived in Seaside where he came to know the Lord Jesus Christ, who served as his guide throughout life. In 1971 he moved with his parents to Des Plaines, IL and graduated from Maine West High. He enjoyed owning his own business Performance Auto Security. In 1987 Jeff moved his family to, FL where he continued working and enjoying spending time with his family, close friends and living out his dreams. Loved fishing, boating, cars, music, learning, teaching, loving and listening to nature. He had a passion for anything meaningful. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family He was preceded in death by his loving wife Cindy Lineberry, father Theodore Holmes Spain, sister Laurie Margaret Spain, brother in law Paul Kaiser. Jeff is survived by his beloved mother, Thelma Cornell Spain, children Eric Spain (Jessica), Kelly Spain Shores (Joel), grandchildren River, Brielle, Ben, mother of his children Carole Spain, sister Valerie Kaiser, nieces Jessica, Jackie, nephew Michael and many other close friends and family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019