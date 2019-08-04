|
Jeffery "Jeff" Ridgeway, age 62, passed away on August 2nd at Northwest Community Hospital, after a brief but intense battle with Leukemia. He remained strong and optimistic, much as he lived each and every day of his life. Jeff was full of laughter and generosity, and always ready for the next big adventure. He worked in the auto parts industry for his entire life. Jeff loved fishing, being in the country, and spending time with his friends in his cherished garage. He was a Sox fan, a Packers fan, and Bears fan - so long as they were not playing Green Bay. Most of all, he loved watching his daughter, Melissa, perform. Jeff is survived by his lifelong partner-in-crime, Cindy, and his free-spirited daughter, Melissa, her family with Johnny Hagerman and children, and his future grandson. Jeff also leaves behind siblings, Barbara (Jerome) Koutny, Paula (Ed) Smith, Marianne Cervanka, Carol Blacklidge, Jon (Kathy) Ewen, Daniel (Crystie) Ewen, and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his dear son, Joe. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 2-8pm, at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 9, at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019