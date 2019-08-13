|
Jeffrey A. Breyer age 51, Beloved son of Norman and Rosalin, nee Kimel. Loving brother of Andrew (Tracy) Breyer. Fond uncle and dear cousin of many. Caring nephew of Sheldon (Jacki) Kimel, Dr. Robert (Barbara) Breyer, George Breyer and Dr. Stanley (Ruthie) Friedell. He will be dearly missed by his best buddy Miller. Service Wednesday, 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Shiva will follow at The Continental. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Animal Education and Rescue, P.O. Box 7343, Libertyville, IL 60048, ww.aear.org or The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, www.thebuddyfoundation.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847-229-8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019