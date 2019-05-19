Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
2220 Lisson Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
NAPERVILLE - Jeffrey A. Gilar, age 68, of Naperville, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born May 23, 1950 in Cleveland, OH to his loving late parents, Henry Gilar and Lorice Szarafinski. Cherished husband of Candi L. Gilar, wedded on October 22, 1983. Loving dad of Kerry Ann Gilar of Chicago and Michael Jeffrey Gilar of Naperville. Dearest brother of Debbie (Dan) Mendat, Laura (Bob) Steimle and the late Christopher Gilar. Adored uncle of Daniel and Nicole Mendat, Christopher and John (Audrey Fagan) Steimle, and dear sister-in-law Joanne Sihler. Jeff was 1972 graduate of Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio. He spent his entire career in paper sales for Westvaco Corp. and Boise Cascade. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed golf and crossword puzzles. Jeff was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus Council #10025. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Knights of Columbus Council #10025, St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on his birthday Thursday, May 23rd 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville, IL 60565. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
