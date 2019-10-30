|
LOMBARD - Dr. Jeffrey A. Sutarik, age 41. Passed away suddenly on Oct. 26. Loving husband of Haley, nee Markos; dear son of Ed and Pat Sutarik; grandson of Oris Ketchum; son-in-law of Deborah Markos and the late Peter Markos; fond brother of Ashley Shockey and Scott Sutarik; brother-in-law of Ted (Sara) Markos; uncle of Madison Shockey, Cate and Pete Markos. Dr. Jeff was a longtime Veterinarian at the Lombard Veterinary Hospital, and will be remembered for his love of people, pets, the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Chicago White Sox. Visitation Friday, Nov. 1, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd.), Lombard. Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memory of Jeff, c/o Lombard Vet Cares, 244 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL 60148. For info, www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019