Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY B. JOHNSON M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY B. JOHNSON M.D. Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Jeffrey B. Johnson, MD., age 76. Beloved husband of Maureen Johnson, nee Benham. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Johnson, Michele (Carlos) Rosales, Colin (Gabrielle) Johnson, Gregory (Susan) Johnson, Peter Johnson, MD, Molly (Kevin) Nissen, Patrick (Devon) Johnson. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Patrick, Claire, Daisy, Sabrina, Collette, Connor, Benjamin, Will, Gregory, Sidney and Charlie. Cherished son of the late Walter and Patricia Johnson. Caring brother of Patricia Aper, Alan Johnson, MD, Peter McDonnell, MD, Melissa McDonnell, Dennis McDonnell, John McDonnell and the late Walter Johnson. Dear uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jeff was an Obstetrician/Gynecologist in Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg for over 45 years. He was also a former chairman for Hoffman Estates Medical Center and St. Alexius Medical Center. He was fiercely dedicated to his family and to the care of women and children. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday, 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to La Rabida Children's Hospital, 6501 South Promontory Drive, Chicago, IL 60649, WINGS, P.O. Box 95615, Palatine, IL 60095, or a . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now