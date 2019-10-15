|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Jeffrey B. Johnson, MD., age 76. Beloved husband of Maureen Johnson, nee Benham. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Johnson, Michele (Carlos) Rosales, Colin (Gabrielle) Johnson, Gregory (Susan) Johnson, Peter Johnson, MD, Molly (Kevin) Nissen, Patrick (Devon) Johnson. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Patrick, Claire, Daisy, Sabrina, Collette, Connor, Benjamin, Will, Gregory, Sidney and Charlie. Cherished son of the late Walter and Patricia Johnson. Caring brother of Patricia Aper, Alan Johnson, MD, Peter McDonnell, MD, Melissa McDonnell, Dennis McDonnell, John McDonnell and the late Walter Johnson. Dear uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jeff was an Obstetrician/Gynecologist in Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg for over 45 years. He was also a former chairman for Hoffman Estates Medical Center and St. Alexius Medical Center. He was fiercely dedicated to his family and to the care of women and children. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday, 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to La Rabida Children's Hospital, 6501 South Promontory Drive, Chicago, IL 60649, WINGS, P.O. Box 95615, Palatine, IL 60095, or a . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019