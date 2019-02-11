|
Jeffrey D. Johnson; beloved husband of the late Michele, loving father of Donald, Daniel and Emily Johnson, cherished son of Audrey and the late Donald Johnson. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at the funeral home 9:15 AM with procession to St. Michael Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave. in Wheaton for 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019