Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
JEFFREY D. JOHNSON

JEFFREY D. JOHNSON Obituary
Jeffrey D. Johnson; beloved husband of the late Michele, loving father of Donald, Daniel and Emily Johnson, cherished son of Audrey and the late Donald Johnson. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at the funeral home 9:15 AM with procession to St. Michael Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave. in Wheaton for 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
