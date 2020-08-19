1/1
JEFFREY DAVID LAUBACH Sr.
1956 - 2020
PORT BARRINGTON - Jeffrey David Laubach, Sr., 64, was born on April 29, 1956 to the late William and Lillian Laubach and passed away on August 14, 2020 with his wife, son and family by his side after battling pancreatic cancer for 3 years. Jeff is survived by his wife, Soo Laubach of 19 years; his son, Jeffrey Laubach, Jr.; siblings, Nancy (Pete) Dakuras, Judy (Les) Peittiford and Bill (Sandy) Laubach; and many other family and friends. Jeff will be remembered for his love of hockey, boating, and fishing. Some of his fondest memories were made on trips to Canada with his son, family, and friends. Everyone who knew him thought of him as a good man and a hard worker. Jeff lived a full life and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
