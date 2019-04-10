SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Jeffrey J. Gierek, 52, a resident of Schaumburg for 24 years, formerly of Chicago, will be held Thurs., April 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home proceeding to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Schaumburg. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Born March 31, 1967 in Chicago to Jim, Sr. and Florence (nee Soreng), he passed away suddenly April 8, 2019 at his home in Schaumburg. Jeffrey was a proud employee of the Illinois Tollway Authority and enjoyed playing softball and hockey. Jeffrey was the loving brother of James, Jr. (Julie), Joel (Barbara) and Jamie (Edward) Stelmachowski; fond uncle of John, Kevin, his godson Michael and Lindsey; dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeffrey's name to , https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or , and click "Donate Now." For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary