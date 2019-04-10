Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
st. Matthew Catholic Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY GIEREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY J. GIEREK


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JEFFREY J. GIEREK Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Jeffrey J. Gierek, 52, a resident of Schaumburg for 24 years, formerly of Chicago, will be held Thurs., April 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home proceeding to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Schaumburg. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Born March 31, 1967 in Chicago to Jim, Sr. and Florence (nee Soreng), he passed away suddenly April 8, 2019 at his home in Schaumburg. Jeffrey was a proud employee of the Illinois Tollway Authority and enjoyed playing softball and hockey. Jeffrey was the loving brother of James, Jr. (Julie), Joel (Barbara) and Jamie (Edward) Stelmachowski; fond uncle of John, Kevin, his godson Michael and Lindsey; dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeffrey's name to , https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or , and click "Donate Now." For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now