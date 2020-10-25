1/
JEFFREY JOHN SAND
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEFFREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAUKEGAN - Jeffrey John Sand was born on January 23, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Frances (nee Kowalski) Sand. He died on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jeffrey is survived by his daughters, Amy K. Sand and Meghan E. (Sean) Landry; his grandchildren, Jillian G., Lauren E., and Kellen J. Landry; his siblings, William Sand, Susan Wolford, Thomas (Brenda) Sand, and Deborah Sand; and his niece and nephews. Visitation from 2:00 pm until time of private Memorial Service at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Honor Flight Network or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved