WAUKEGAN - Jeffrey John Sand was born on January 23, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Frances (nee Kowalski) Sand. He died on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jeffrey is survived by his daughters, Amy K. Sand and Meghan E. (Sean) Landry; his grandchildren, Jillian G., Lauren E., and Kellen J. Landry; his siblings, William Sand, Susan Wolford, Thomas (Brenda) Sand, and Deborah Sand; and his niece and nephews. Visitation from 2:00 pm until time of private Memorial Service at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Honor Flight Network or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.