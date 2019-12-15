|
ELGIN - Jeffrey L. McCoy, age 71, of Sarasota, Florida and Crystal Lake, Illinois, formerly of Elgin, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington due to complications related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Jeffrey was born on January 2, 1948 in Portland, Oregon to Jack V. and Claire (Erickson) McCoy. Jeffrey married Jeanne L. (Adams) McCoy on May 7, 1966. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage and had three children together. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Jeanne and three children, Jamie (Todd) Puffpaff, Tricia (Gerald) Perrine and Craig McCoy; eight grandchildren, Emily (Eric) Calder, Alex Puffpaff, Jorie (Axel) Mozal, Max Perrine, Jake Perrine, Maggie McCoy, Kevin McCoy and David McCoy; two great grandchildren, Addison and Owen Calder; and a brother, Gary (Sandy) McCoy of Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jeffrey worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller at the Aurora Center and O'Hare Tracon for 33 years, retiring in 2002. During that time, Jeffrey earned many accolades, one of which was for his role in landing a disabled Air Force Jet that was going down over Glenview, Illinois. Jeffrey was an avid golf player and worked endlessly to improve his game and the games of his friends and family. He played at golf courses all over the country; however, his most treasured golf experience was playing in Ireland with his son, Craig. With also a love for tennis, fishing, traveling and woodworking, Jeffrey most loved having his entire family together. The McCoy rule was that everyone had to be together at least twice a year-at Christmas, and for the summer family picnic. Jeffrey was very competitive and at most family events there was always some type of game being played, from kick ball to corn hole to crazy golf, always posting the winner's pictures on his Man Cave Wall of Fame. Anyone who knew Jeffrey knew that he was very motivated and worked hard at everything he did, including raising his family. Jeffrey also loved sharing his knowledge and talents with everyone he knew. He was a natural teacher and leader. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. A Celebration of Jeffrey's Life will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Walnut Inn Speak Easy in Elgin. Everyone is welcome to share in this celebration! In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeffrey's name may be sent to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge MA 02139 (www.ALS.net/donate). Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019