|
|
Jeffrey M. Holden, age 66, a longtime resident of Glen Ellyn. Beloved husband of Carol Holden for 42 years. Loving father of Jessica (Mike) Fleming and Corinne (Matt) Miller and grandfather of Logan Miller and Kane Fleming. Devoted son of Winfield and the late Alyce, brother of Win (Carolyn) and Liz (Tim) Kelly, and uncle of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24th 11 AM at First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, 535 Forest Ave. Retired from a 43-year career with ISMS, Jeff was active in promoting youth education scholarships through the GO Club Foundation. He was an avid student of history and American politics, a dedicated golfer and a world traveler. His greatest joy came in time spent with his grandsons. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the GO Club Foundation, 21W451 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 or Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182. For funeral information contact Leonard Memorial Funeral Home of Glen Ellyn, 630-469-0032.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019