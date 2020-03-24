Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY MATTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY "JEFF" MATTSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY "JEFF" MATTSON Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Mattson, 65, of Rockford, IL rejoined the love of his life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born July 5th, 1954, the son of Howard and Marilyn (Sietsema) Mattson. Jeff was a man of faith--in God, as well as in people. He was a musician, a poet, and a philosopher, who expressed himself humbly, but demonstrated skill and dedication in everything he did. He believed that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing with integrity. He was respected in his community, valued in his church, and beloved by his family. Predeceased by his parents, and Jacqueline (Cederwall) Mattson, his wife of 42 years. He is survived by his four children, Stephen Mattson, Peter Mattson, Emily (Gordon) Lin, and Daniel Mattson; grandchildren, Kaja, Teddy and Torbjorn; siblings, Mark (Ruth) Mattson, Curt (Kathy) Mattson, and Jenni (Jim) Friedmeyer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeff's honor to the DuPage Symphony Orchestra. The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American Regional Cancer Center and CPMC Van Ness for their care and compassion. Memorial will be held at Morning Star Church in Rockford, IL, date TBD.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -