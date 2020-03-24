|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Mattson, 65, of Rockford, IL rejoined the love of his life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born July 5th, 1954, the son of Howard and Marilyn (Sietsema) Mattson. Jeff was a man of faith--in God, as well as in people. He was a musician, a poet, and a philosopher, who expressed himself humbly, but demonstrated skill and dedication in everything he did. He believed that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing with integrity. He was respected in his community, valued in his church, and beloved by his family. Predeceased by his parents, and Jacqueline (Cederwall) Mattson, his wife of 42 years. He is survived by his four children, Stephen Mattson, Peter Mattson, Emily (Gordon) Lin, and Daniel Mattson; grandchildren, Kaja, Teddy and Torbjorn; siblings, Mark (Ruth) Mattson, Curt (Kathy) Mattson, and Jenni (Jim) Friedmeyer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeff's honor to the DuPage Symphony Orchestra. The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American Regional Cancer Center and CPMC Van Ness for their care and compassion. Memorial will be held at Morning Star Church in Rockford, IL, date TBD.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2020