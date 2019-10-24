Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
BARTLETT - Visitation for Jeffrey Michael Wojda, of Bartlett for 21 years, will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 3:00 - 9:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Saturday 9:00a.m. to Corpus Christi Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Following mass, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Jeff is the beloved husband of 38 years of Rosanne (nee Kaehler); loving father of Josh (Danielle) and Brianna; cherished son of Bernard and Lois Wojda (nee Phillip); dear brother of Judy (Glenn) Babka, Greg (Gretchen) and Glenn (Carol) Wojda; many loving nieces and nephews; son-in-law of the late Alfred and Henrietta Kaehler; brother-in-law of Louise (the late Paul) Webster, Joyce (Ben) Parrilli, Ronald (Charles Tesler) Kaehler, Robert (Patti) Kaehler and the late Gregory. He will also be missed by his dogs "Holly" and "Boo" and reunited with "Amber" and "Midas" at the Rainbow Bridge. For information, 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
