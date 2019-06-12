ELGIN - Jeffrey "Jeff" Morello, 71, passed away at home on May 23, 2019. He was born September 30, 1947 in Detroit, MI to his loving parents, Peter and Jessie Morello (Roush). Jeff was a true renaissance man, for whom art and music always went together. He worked as a graphic designer and art teacher, where he influenced the lives of hundreds of students. He retired from Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights in 2016. Jeff met the love of his life, Beth Hudson, through mutual friends at The Berghoff in Chicago. The two married and moved to Elgin in 1996. Jeff was a talented musician and professional music-maker in every way, with the ability to play multiple instruments by ear. He was a member of three bands. The old saying, "to know him is to love him" could not have been more true with Jeff, who will be remembered as a gentle and kind-hearted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and teacher. Jeff was preceded in death by his daughter Amelia Hellmer, and his parents, Peter and Jessie Morello. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Beth Ann Hudson; children Ian (Amy) Morello and Jennifer (John) Appelmann; stepson Rob Hudson; siblings Susan Morello and Gary Morello; and grandchildren Morgan Book-Barrett, Calvin Appelmann, Alexander and August Morello, Joseph Hellmer, Dillon and Emma Appelmann, and Lauren Hudson. Visitation will be 5-9:00p.m. Friday June 14, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Visitation will continue 11:00a.m. until time of funeral service at Noon Saturday June 15, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, Rev. Paris Donehoo officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PAWS Chicago or . For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary