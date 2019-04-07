|
STREAMWOOD - Jeffrey Olson, age 57, formerly of Northbrook. Beloved son of Robert and Martha Olson (nee Peppel). Loving brother of Cheryl and Richard (Theresa) Olson. Adored uncle of Matthew Berg. Loving cousin and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, April 13th at 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Inurnment private. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019