Jeffrey R. Laboda, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Peru, Illinois. Jeff was born in Arlington Heights on August 26, 1976. Jeff will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, his laugh, his smile, his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone, his heart of gold, and his deep love and affection for his family dog, Bailey. Jeff played football at Barrington High School and carried his passion for the game and all sports as a super fan for the Bears and the Hawks. Jeff started out in the tool making industry but eventually found his way to a life on the road as a truck driver. He was always filled with stories of his loads or those he met along the way. There have been so many people that Jeff has encountered along his path, and he has touched so many lives and left a part of him with each and every one. Jeff leaves behind his parents, Ron and Judy Laboda, brother David (Jackie) Laboda, sister Kristine (Joe) Crute and nephews and nieces Ryan Laboda, Rachel Laboda, Nathan Crute and Gretchen Crute, his paternal grandmother, and many special aunts, uncles and cousins. A private family service was held on August 30th. Donations may be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019