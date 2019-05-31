|
DES PLAINES - Jeffrey Scott Anderson of Des Plaines, IL passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, WI on December 24, 1963 to loving parents, Marvin and Marlene Anderson, (IL). Jeff is survived by his parents and sisters, Tracy Wilhelm (IL), & Debra Keiler (Jim) (WI). Jeff was the fond Uncle of Nicole Klinger (John) (NJ), Alex Keiler (WI), & Stephanie Griggs (John) (WI). He was a Great Uncle of Jack, Robbie & Viviene Klinger. Jeff graduated from Kirk Center, Palatine, IL and then went on to be a resident of Avenues to Independence for many years. Jeff leaves behind many family members & friends in IL, WI, MI, OH, CO, WA, IN, and special friends Cathy and Monu. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W. Golf Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeff's name to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy. Park Ridge IL, 60068. www.avenuestoindependence.org
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019