ELGIN - Jeffrey Todd Mauser, age 59, formerly of Tampa, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Loving father of Shauna Mauser and Justin Mauser; beloved son of August Mauser and Marilyn Bondi; proud grandfather of Kayla, Mia and Wesley; great-grandfather of Mya; dear brother of Scott Mauser; fond uncle of Zach, Zane, Matt and Bella. Jeffrey was a proud firefighter in Tampa, Florida for 23 years. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL 60185, 630-293-5200.
