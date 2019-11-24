Daily Herald Obituaries
Jeffrey William North, age 71, died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 20th, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born January 12, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Edward Martin North (Niemczyk) and Valerie Maella Niehart. He was the youngest of three children. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother. Jeffrey loved fishing and sitting on the porch telling stories. He was an amazing husband and father, fabulous teacher, talented graphic designer and photographer, exceptional engineer, outstanding culinary genius, and respected Army veteran. Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife Suzanne North of Baton Rouge, LA; daughters Stephanie North of Portland, OR, Jennifer North of Algonquin, IL, Patti (Kevin) Bratt of Schaumburg; grandchildren Sgt. Aaron Klaus of Twentynine Palms, CA, Annalise Klaus of Portland, OR, Angel Rojas and Jasmine Rojas of Hanover Park, Kevin Bratt, Jr. and Anthony Jeffrey Bratt of Schaumburg; great-grandchildren Landon Klaus of Oxford, IN and Nathaniel Klaus of Sneads Ferry, NC; sister Judith (Kuncho) Kunchev of Chicago, IL; brother-in-law Jeffrey Wurm of Hoffman Estates. Jeffrey will be greatly missed. A memorial visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. The memorial service will take place at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to .
