JENNIE J. CATALANO
Jennie J. Catalano (nee Tarallo), age 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearest mother of John (Karen) Casale and the late Jennifer Casale. Cherished grandmother of Paul Casale, Joanna O'Donnell, Valerie Casale Anthony Casale and Nicholas Senczysen. Great-grandmother of 8. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 10 AM until time of Funeral 12 noon at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Information, 630-510-0044.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
