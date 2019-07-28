|
Jennie M. Bratanch, nee Adesso, age 94. Loving mother of Marie (Erwin) Rohr, Carl (the late Pamela) Bratanch, Frank (Sheila) Bratanch and John (Jane) Bratanch. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Joseph, Christine, Sharla, Samara, Theresa, Sherri, Paul and Jeffery. Cherished great-grandmother of Dean, Carmelo, Mila, Otto, Katharine, Grace, Amelia, Joseph, Santino, Simone, Paisley, Peyton and Leah. Dear daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette Adesso. Loving sister of the late Ann Lio, Julie Nowak, Tony Adesso and William Adesso. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Friday, 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019