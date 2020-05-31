ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Jennie M. Pacini, 97, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020. She was born November 20, 1922 in Chicago to the late Francesco and Carmella Arena. Jennie was the wife of the late David Pacini; mother of David (Linda) Pacini, Francine Zwaska, Larry (Linda) and Regina Pacini; grandmother of 6; great-grandmother 13; and sister of the late Frank Arena, Milly Perra, Paul Arena and Josephine Suffi. Due to this unprecedented time services will be private.