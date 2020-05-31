JENNIE M. PACINI
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JENNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Jennie M. Pacini, 97, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020. She was born November 20, 1922 in Chicago to the late Francesco and Carmella Arena. Jennie was the wife of the late David Pacini; mother of David (Linda) Pacini, Francine Zwaska, Larry (Linda) and Regina Pacini; grandmother of 6; great-grandmother 13; and sister of the late Frank Arena, Milly Perra, Paul Arena and Josephine Suffi. Due to this unprecedented time services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved