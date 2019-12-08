|
|
PALATINE - Jennifer Alicia "Jeni" Reiprich was born on January 17, 1976 in Oak Park to Jurgen and Kathleen (nee Klein) Reiprich. She passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Jeni was a loving and vibrant person as well as a gifted artist who used creativity in every aspect of her life. Witty and wise, she was an avid reader and loved to dance and travel. She was a wonderful mother and family member who will be greatly missed by all. Jeni is survived by her daughter, Kathwren Reiprich; father, Jurgen Reiprich; sister, Kristie (Chris) Hein; niece, Sophie Hein; uncle, James (Kathy) Klein; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Reiprich (nee Klein) and her grandparents, Albert and Catherine Klein. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00 am until the 3:00 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Memorial information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019