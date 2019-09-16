|
Jennifer J. Casale, of Carol Stream. Beloved mother of Joanna O'Donnell and Nicholas Senczysen; loving grandmother of Onyx, Gabriella and Francesca; caring daughter of Jenny (the late Joseph) Catalano and the late Joseph A. Casale; fond sister of John (Karen) Casale. She was a Special education aid for many years, Villa Park program supervisor for 17 years. Jennifer was very civic minded and volunteered for many organizations, in the Village of Carol Stream, St. Luke Catholic Church in Carol Stream. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Funeral Wednesday 9:15am prayers at the funeral home to St. Luke Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Pancreatic Cancer Research or The American Cancer Association is appreciated. Info 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019