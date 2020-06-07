On Thursday May 21, 2020, Jenny Youssi, loving wife & mother of sons Andy & Charles passed away peacefully at age 71. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt & friend to many. Jenny was born May 8, 1949 in Elgin IL to Howard & Virginia Flora and graduated from Elgin High School in 1967. She & John Youssi were married in 1973. Jenny is survived by loving husband John of 46 years, sons Andrew Youssi, Vancouver BC, & Charles Youssi, Chicago IL, and brothers Charles Flora, Steve Flora, Scott Flora, & Mike Flora. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister Candice Lee Hensley. Her passions were many including family, AKC dog shows, bird enthusiast, the arts, the outdoors, & her wonderful talents in the kitchen. John & Jenny worked & raised their family in Gilberts IL before moving to E. Tennessee in 2015. Her love of animals eventually led her to the dog show ring in 1974. She was an active member of The Western English Setter Club for over 45 yrs serving as president and holding other offices, in addition to yearly fund raising and setter rescue. She was most proud of her top winning dog 'Timbertrail Riptide' who climbed to #2 English Setter in the nation. Jenny was always a supporter of the arts. When art was cut from her son Charles' curriculum, she & 2 friends organized & ran grades 1-6 art classes for 2 years. She often helped design/make costumes for both her sons' high school theatre endeavors. In TN, she baked for the McKinney Center for the Arts. Holidays were special for Jenny with Christmas topping the bill. Large dinners attended by 4 generations were common, accompanied by cheerful family lore & laughter. She also welcomed into their home friends of both her sons, some who described her as a 2nd mom. Jenny loved nature & enjoyed touring the mountains and parks accompanied by her & John's 2 dogs, Beatrix & Belle. Her welcome smile, friendly spirit, humor & kindness will be sincerely missed. A memorial Service will be held at Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN. Details to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tn 38105. Condolences can be sent to the Youssi family at www.dillow-taylor.com
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.