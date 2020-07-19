1/
JENNIFER P. SHERWOOD
Jennifer P. Sherwood, 46, of Chicago. Mother of Zane Sherwood; daughter of the late Jeffrey Sherwood and the late Pamela (Dan) Watson; sister of Jeffrey (Leslie) Sherwood and Scott (Lisa) Watson; granddaughter of Jeanette and the late Roger Seeley; niece of Roger Seeley, Pat (Roger) Gates and many others; cousin and friend to many. She is also survived by her longtime partner, Louis Dispenza. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Streamwood, Illinois. Info, 630-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
