Jennifer P. Sherwood, 46, of Chicago. Mother of Zane Sherwood; daughter of the late Jeffrey Sherwood and the late Pamela (Dan) Watson; sister of Jeffrey (Leslie) Sherwood and Scott (Lisa) Watson; granddaughter of Jeanette and the late Roger Seeley; niece of Roger Seeley, Pat (Roger) Gates and many others; cousin and friend to many. She is also survived by her longtime partner, Louis Dispenza. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Streamwood, Illinois. Info, 630-289-8054.