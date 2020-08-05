ROUND LAKE BEACH - Jennifer Rose Schultheis (nee Kijak), 36, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 3, 1983, to the late Joseph Jr. and Pamela (Haak) Kijak. On June 22, 2019, she married her best friend, Robert Schultheis. Jennifer had the honor of her soon to be father in-law, Robert to walk her down the aisle and giving her to the groom. A memory that will be forever treasured. Jennifer grew up in Fox Lake spending much of her youth at the family owned marina. She enjoyed many years of boating and water sports. A 2002 graduate of Richmond-Burton High School; she was a member of the Varsity Cheerleading team. She loved to dance and loved football; a true sports fan to the Rockets and Tennessee Titans. Jennifer had a love for elephants that she inherited from her dad. She with Rob enjoyed comic books, together they took comic con getaways. She preferred classic MeT.V. shows from days gone by. She especially adored Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She liked to cook and bake but never indulged in her own goodies. Jennifer was a loving, thoughtful, and selfless person- always full of life. She was a doting aunt to her nieces and someone you could always depend on at any time. So loved by many and will be missed by all. Survived by her loving husband, Robert; mother, Pamela; brothers, Joseph, III (Rebecca), Jacob (Amanda); sister, Jessica (John) Sundelin; maternal grandmother, Shirley (William) Hollowell; nieces, Madison, Sadie, Charlotte; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Joseph, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph Sr., Jean (Podrazik) Kijak; maternal grandfather, Roy Haak; cousin, David Devaux. Visitation, Saturday, August 8th from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove. Interment in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg. Memorials to APS foundation of America, INC. www.apsfa.org
or to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
would be greatly appreciated. For info, call the funeral home at 815-675-0550. www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com
.