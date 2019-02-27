Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JENNIFER S. (WALZ) HOLLOWAY Obituary
Jennifer S. (Walz) Holloway passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Currently of McHenry, and formerly of Mount Prospect, she will be remembered by her husband Robert, and daughters, Miranda and Veronica. Jennifer is also survived by her mother, Lisa Walz; siblings, Mark Walz, Charles Walz, Ruth Thompson, Paul Walz, and Paco Walz; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Walz of Iowa City. Jennifer was born in St. Paul, MN, and lived large parts of her life in Minnesota, Iowa City, and Chile before moving to Chicago. She spent her career as a lawyer, graduating with her JD from the University of Iowa in 1988. She owned her own practice, The Law Offices of Jennifer S. Holloway, was a partner at Clark & DeGrand, and an associate at McDermott, Will & Emery. She will forever be known as a loving wife and mother, Beatles super fan, Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago sports fanatic. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 2 pm until the time of a service at 5 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jennifer's name to the American Civil Liberties Union at www.aclu.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
