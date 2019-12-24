|
Jeramiah E. Williams, 14, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born January 26, 2005 in Highland Park and had been living in Lake County for his entire life. Jeramiah was a graduate of Woodland Grade School and just started as a freshman at Warren High School in Gurnee. He is survived by his Parents, Earl & Tyeshia Williams; sister, Nova; Maternal grandparents, Lisa (Shannon) Green; Paternal grandparents, Earl Williams & Vicki McDaniel; great grandparents, Agnes Kelly & Barbara Moore-Westin; Uncles, Martin, Shannon Green Jr., Brian Williams; Aunts, Ericka Moore, Lakeisha Williams, Kim & Angel Timmons; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins & extended family. Preceded in death by his brother Demitrius in 2002 and by his great grandfather David Westin and great grandmother, Versie Lee Sanders. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Chapel in Libertyville, 1200 American Way. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019