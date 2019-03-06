Jeremiah "Jerry" Pyne, August 5, 1930 - March 1, 2019, 88, a rare, marvelous, giving, golfing, scotch drinking, fun curmudgeon loved by many. Raised on the South Side of Chicago (Go White Sox!) by Jeremiah T. Pyne Jr., Alice Mash Dickover, grandmother Mary Whalen, Dee Dee and Len McCraig. Jerry proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. He married Elizabeth Ann Trout while stationed at Palermo Air Force Base in New Jersey relocated back to Chicago then moved to Wauconda where he resided for 61 years. He was a founding member of the Church of the Holy Apostles (Episcopal). Adored, loving father of James (Cathy Kirk) of Racine, WI, Stacey (Rod Petersen) of Island Lake and Kevin (Bridget Werner) of Wauconda. Proud Grandfather of Shauna and Patrick Pyne, Kendra Villareal, Andrew Breen, Melissa and Mariah Petersen and Connor Pyne. Spectacular "Beepa" to Neveah, Niya and Patrick Pyne Jr., Alexander Pyne Schatzman, Isiah Morones, Brooklyn and Annalia Villareal, and Natalie and Noah Janzen. Hopefully greeting him at heaven's gate is his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Betty) his brother friend, James Hartman and every single person he loved that has already made this journey. Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Apostles, 26238 N. Hwy. 59, Wauconda, IL 60084, 847-526-7148. Visitation will take place from 10 - 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. Immediately following, all are invited to join the family at a Celebration of Jerry Open House at Westridge Banquet Hall, 628 East State Road (Rt.176), Island Lake. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the Church of the Holy Apostles. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary