Jeri Kaplan, age 83, beloved wife of Morris "Mickey" Kaplan, for 64 years; loving mother of Deborah Kaplan, Daniel Kaplan and the late David Kaplan; cherished grandmother of, Joshua Fine- Kaplan, Aaron Fine-Kaplan, Garrett Kaplan, Logan Kaplan, Nis Jestersen and Per Jestersen; great-grandmother of nine. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
